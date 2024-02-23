WORLD
Indian farmers burn effigies of Modi as protests over crop prices escalate
Protesting farmers also burnt effigies of Home Minister Amit Shah and chanted slogans demanding minimum prices for their crops.
Black flags were hoisted by Indian farmers on tractors and trolleys lined up at the protest site / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024

Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops have burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers as they sought to expand their protest against his government months before elections.

Farmers on Friday also burnt effigies of Home (interior) Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister of Haryana state, whose police force they accuse of using force against them, and chanted slogans demanding minimum prices for their crops.

Indian farmers are observing "Black Day" on Friday, which will be followed by a tractor rally on highways on Feb. 26, and a farm workers' public meeting in Delhi on March 14.

Black flags were hoisted on tractors and trolleys lined up at the protest site in Haryana. Several protesters, most of whom are Sikhs from the northern state of Punjab, also tied black cloth over their turbans in solidarity.

Thousands of farmers began a 'Delhi Chalo' (Let's go to Delhi) march last week but were stopped by security forces about 200 km north of the capital, with water cannons and teargas being used to push them back.

Farmer leaders on Thursday announced a series of "mega programmes" across India to press their demands.

A general election is due by May.

'Police aggression'

The farmers paused their march for two days on Wednesday after the death of a protester, which they blamed on police aggression.

Sartaj Singh, a senior police officer in Punjab's Sangrur district, where the incident took place, said the man died at a protest site but that the cause of his death would be known only after the autopsy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced compensation of $120,000 for the dead man's family.

Farmer leaders rejected the compensation and said they would not allow the autopsy to be conducted until a murder case is registered.

"We will have a meeting in the evening to decide next steps (regarding the march)," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters.

Amnesty International condemned the protester's death and urged the government to "respect, protect and facilitate the right to freedom of peaceful assembly".

"The price of protest must not be death," said Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
