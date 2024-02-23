TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye vows to use all means to halt Israel's assault in Gaza: Erdogan
Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye vows to use all means to halt Israel's assault in Gaza: Erdogan
Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 23, 2024

Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Palestine's Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will use all available means, without any exception, to stop the oppression in Gaza and the harassment in Jerusalem," Erdogan said at a rally in Türkiye's western province of Balikesir on Friday.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

The aid sent by Türkiye to the people of Gaza exceeded 34,000 tonnes, President Erdogan said, adding that another ship carrying 2,380 tonnes of aid materials arrived in the region on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts, Erdogan said Ankara would launch fresh operations to disrupt and dismantle attempts to set up a terror state across its southern border with northern Syria.

"With new operations, we will continue to perforate and dismantle the project of establishing a Terror-land by encircling our country from its southern borders," he said.

RelatedUN Security Council needs to be reformed: Turkish FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks