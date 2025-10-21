Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol failed to appear for the third consecutive hearing in his ongoing martial law-related trial on Tuesday, local media reported.

The Seoul Central District Court proceeded with the hearing in Yoon’s absence, Yonhap News Agency said. His lawyers cited health reasons for his continued nonattendance — the same reason given for his absence from last Friday’s session.

Yoon faces allegations that he violated the rights of Cabinet members during the declaration of martial law in December 2024, altered official documents and obstructed investigators seeking his detention the following month.

Insurrection charges

He is also standing trial separately on insurrection charges, accused of leading a coup attempt through his martial law declaration on December 3, 2024.