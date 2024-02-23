TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rapidly increases its military deterrence capabilities: Altun
"Türkiye is incredibly proud of advancements in the defence sector, including the fifth generation fighter jet Kaan’s maiden flight," says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye rapidly increases its military deterrence capabilities: Altun
Türkiye is "ever more self-confident and resolved" thanks to the progress made under President Erdogan’s leadership, the communications director added. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 23, 2024

Türkiye is "rapidly increasing its military deterrence capabilities" under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's communications director has said.

"The latest example of this is our fifth generation fighter jet Kaan’s maiden flight," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday in a statement on social media platform X.

Altun said the country is incredibly proud of advancements in the defence sector thanks to the ingenuity and hard work of Türkiye's military planners, engineers, programmers and other staff at Turkish companies.

"President Erdogan’s vision for our country is propelling us to a future where we will be a lot more self-reliant in defence through indigenous projects. We will be able to deter enemies and contribute even more strongly to the security of our allies and partners around the world," Altun stated.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye is "ever more self-confident and resolved" thanks to the progress made under President Erdogan’s leadership, the communications director added.

"Our president (Erdogan) has taught us that impossible is just a word. I am sure that his vision will guide us toward many more milestones."

RelatedIsrael commits major genocide crime in Gaza: Altun
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan