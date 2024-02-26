As Israel continues to threaten the launch of a full-blown assault on Rafah, Egypt has garnered much criticism over media reports that it's preparing a walled enclosure on its border to house any Palestinians displaced by a military offensive.

Much of that criticism appears overblown as Egypt remains fiercely opposed to forced expulsion and continues to press Israel to halt its invasion. The country has also been pragmatically preparing for a potential breach of its border and working out logistics to assist Palestinians in need.

In response to media reports about border preparations last week, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), said forced or voluntary displacement of Palestinians would represent "a definite liquidation of the Palestinian cause and a direct threat to Egyptian sovereignty and national security."

Visuals released by monitoring and activist groups showed heavy construction on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, including concrete barriers and levelling of land. But Cairo’s top diplomat rebuffed allegations that Egypt was building a "contingency plan" to host displaced Palestinians.

"We will not deal with the hypothetical. And we will continue to call upon all our friends, all of those who understand the complexities and the dangers associated with it, to not only provide support by rhetoric, but to indicate clearly that there will be consequences for any form of displacement," said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Ground realities seem to agree. Cairo is prioritising the construction of a planned "logistics zone" in Rafah to facilitate crucial aid. The imperative for health and humanitarian assistance appears greater than ever as the World Health Organization (WHO) chiefcalls Gaza a "death zone."

Israel’s planned assault on Rafah – home to some 1.4 million internally displaced Palestinians – has also drawn excessive scrutiny to Cairo’s border fortifications, which have been in a state of constant evolution for months.

Days after Israel launched its Gaza offensive in October, Cairo categorically rejected any prospects of "safe corridors" for Palestinians forced to flee the enclave. That position remains unchanged as Egypt warns Western and Arab counterparts over disastrous "consequences" from any form of forced displacement, and declares an Israeli assault on Rafah a hard-set "redline."

Egypt’s opposition to an Israeli ground offensive carries significant merit for Palestinian liberties. Based on Israel’s well-documented history of systemic aggression and expulsion, it may never allow forcefully displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.

One critical precedent is the horrors of the 1948 Nakba (catastrophe), in which 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forced out of their homes. Regional assurances on an immediate return never materialised.

The present exodus scenario is thus completely unacceptable to Egypt as well as scores of other nations, including Türkiye, which opposes attempts to depopulate Gaza and has coordinated closely with Cairo to prevent the Rafah assault altogether.