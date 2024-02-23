Israel has killed two more journalists in its air strikes on the central area of the blockaded Gaza, local authorities said, taking the toll of journalists in the Palestinian enclave to 132.

In a statement on Friday, Gaza's media office announced the death toll among journalists in Gaza since October 7 reached 132, following the killing of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid in Israeli strikes.

Israel killed both journalists, along with their families, in air strikes targeting their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has rained death and destruction on Gaza since October 7 when Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a blitz on Israeli targets in reaction to what it says were Israel's plans to eliminate the Palestinian cause, seize lands, Judaise the Palestinian lands, and establish complete control over Al Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim holy sites.