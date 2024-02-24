Saturday, February 24, 2024

1918 GMT — A media monitoring unit will be established to document and expose Israeli crimes and violations in Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) secretary-general has announced.

The body will work to ensure accurate information on the "Palestinian crisis" is available to the international community, Hissein Brahim Taha said at the opening speech of a meeting of OIC information ministers in Istanbul.

Stressing the need for Israel's attacks on Gaza to be closely monitored by the news outlets, Taha said the content produced by the media monitoring unit will be accessible from the OIC website.

Israel is trying to hide the truth and the crimes it has committed in the region and to silence journalists, he asserted, adding that Tel Aviv is endeavouring to keep the reality of the situation hidden from the international community.

1923 GMT — 'Inflammatory, dangerous': EU blasts new Israeli settlement plans in occupied West Bank

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has raised concern over Israel's announced plans to construct 3,300 new housing units in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank.

"The announcement by Israeli Minister (Bezalel) Smotrich to build 3,300 new units in illegal occupied West Bank settlements is inflammatory and dangerous," he said on X.

"Settlements make Israelis and Palestinians less safe, fuel tensions, obstruct peace efforts, and constitute a grave breach of international law," he added.

1841 GMT — US military shoots down missile launched into Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that the USS Mason (DDG 87) shot down one Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that was likely targeting a fuel tanker.

Neither the USS Mason nor the US-flagged, owned, and operated tanker MV Torm Thor were damaged and there were no injuries, CENTCOM added in a statement.

1744 GMT — Israeli leaders to discuss Paris talks on Gaza truce: adviser

The Israeli war cabinet will be briefed by negotiators who held mediated talks in Paris on a possible Gaza truce, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser has said.

Tzachi Hanegbi told Channel 12 TV that the fact the negotiators believed their Friday meeting with Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators warranted convening the evening war cabinet session "shows that they did not come back empty-handed".

1647 GMT — Hunger-stricken Palestinians in Gaza brave Israeli fire for bags of flour

The Israeli army has targetted Palestinians gathering to receive aid near Street 17 in the Sheikh Ajleen neighbourhood or Kuwait Roundabout south of Gaza City, resulting in casualties, according to eyewitnesses.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered in Rashid Street to obtain flour after it ran out in the enclave, forcing them to resort to animal fodder to alleviate their hunger amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to shortages of food, water, and medicine exacerbated by Israeli restrictions, according to the UN.

Palestinians try to protect themselves from Israeli fires either by seeking cover behind barriers or by lying flat on the ground.

1617 GMT — Israeli air strike targets central Rafah home, causing fatalities, injuries: Palestinian authorities

Several Palestinians were killed and others were injured due to Israeli air strikes targeting a house belonging to the “Shahin” family in the centre of Rafah city, southern Gaza, Palestinian authorities have said.

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said in a statement received by Anadolu that its staffers “managed to retrieve several martyrs and transfer several wounded from the Shahin family's house in the centre of Rafah city as a result of the Israeli targeting.”

An Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the air strike targeting the Shahin family's house in the administrative district of Rafah resulted in extensive destruction in the targeted area, which housed displaced people from various areas in Gaza.

1520 GMT — Gaza rally denounces ongoing Israeli war, starvation practices

Hundreds of Palestinians, including children from northern Gaza, participated in a demonstration, condemning the ongoing Israeli war and the blocking of aid.

The participants in the demonstration, which traversed the streets of Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza, held up banners reading: "Our wounds and illnesses await treatment", "Hunger threatens the children of Gaza," and "Northern Gaza without food and water."

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Palestinians chanted slogans condemning the Israeli war and the policy of starvation in the northern region of the strip.

1500 GMT — Raising awareness on Israel's 'barbarities' one of Türkiye's top duties: Erdogan

Raising awareness of the "barbarities" committed against the people of Gaza and preventing Israeli disinformation are among Türkiye's chief duties, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Recording and announcing the barbarities against our brothers in Gaza and preventing Israel's disinformation efforts are among our most important duties," Erdogan said in a video message to the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, an event in Istanbul involving OIC member and observer countries.

Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts.

1338 GMT — Israeli navy targets Palestinian fishing boat off southern Gaza

Israeli naval forces have targeted a Palestinian fishing boat off the coast of southern Gaza, damaging the vessel.

"An Israeli military boat opened heavy fire at a Palestinian fishing boat, while the fisherman tried to avoid the gunfire and quickly rowed his boat out of the sea," an Anadolu correspondent reported on the incident, which occurred off the coast of Gaza City of Khan Younis.

The continued Israeli fire severely damaged the fleeing craft before the fisherman on board could return to shore, the correspondent added.

1312 GMT — Israeli delegation talks of ‘positive atmosphere’ amid returning from Paris talks

Israeli media has said that the Israeli negotiating delegation returned from Paris and spoke of "good negotiations and a positive atmosphere."

“The Israeli delegation participating in the talks to reach a new agreement to release the hostages, which took place in Paris, returned to Israel early in the morning,” the daily Yedio th Ahronoth reported.

It quoted unnamed informed officials saying that the negotiations were “good, and even lasted longer than planned.”

“There is still a way to go," they added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Channel 13 quoted an Israeli political official as saying: “There is significant progress in the negotiations. This creates the appropriate conditions for an exchange deal.”

“The Israeli delegation reached an agreed upon plan with which negotiations could begin and the list of names could be discussed,” he added.

1302 GMT — Total chaos among Israeli military ranks in Gaza: Former army general

Former Israeli Maj. Gen. Itzhak Brik has revealed the "total chaos" suffered by soldiers in Gaza in terms of the availability of equipment and logistical services needed for war.

Brik, a former military general, told the Israeli daily Maariv about the "total chaos in Israeli army ranks that is not talked about in the media.”

He said, “The equipment, logistics, food, and everything needed to move us forward is not working, because the army has entrusted everything to private companies."

Brik pointed out that he has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu six times since the start of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7.

“But his staff did not want him (Netanyahu) to hear the truth, so they kept him away from me,” he said, adding: “I told him that the army is not ready to go immediately to war, because there are soldiers who have not trained for five years and there is a shortage of equipment."

1219 GMT — UN, West just watching Israeli crimes in Gaza for 140 days: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the UN and Western countries for “just watching the humanitarian crimes” committed by Israel in Gaza for the last 140 days.

“So much so that the UN Security Council does not and cannot call for an immediate ceasefire,” Erdogan decried, speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Sakarya.

“Neither Western powers nor the UN Security Council have made a useful effort to prevent Israeli violence,” he stressed.