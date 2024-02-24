Saturday, February 24, 2024

1751 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Western leaders to Kiev to mark the second anniversary of Russia's "full-scale invasion", as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and foreign aid hangs in the balance.

Zelenskyy posted a video from the Hostomel airfield together with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

1728 GMT — 'Ukraine relying on G7 for timely military aid': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told G7 leaders that Ukraine was counting on them to deliver timely military aid to help thwart Russian attacks.

Speaking to the G7 on the second anniversary of Russia's incursion, Zelenskyy said: "You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected, to strengthen our military on the land, and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea. And you know perfectly well that we need all this in time, and we count on you."

1648 GMT — Zelensky vows triumph over Russia on second war anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised victory against Russia on the second anniversary of the conflict as his troops fight on despite a lack of Western aid and recent Russian gains.

"We will win," he said at a ceremony at Kiev's Gostomel airport, which was targeted by Russia in the first days of the all-out assault in 2022.

1634 GMT — Evacuations, retreat in east Ukraine on war anniversary

Explosions have echoed over the train station in east Ukraine the two-year anniversary of the conflict where children and a wheelchair-bound woman were loaded onto carriages heading for safety.

Russia's forces are gaining ground towards cities like the rail hub of Pokrovsk, throwing the future into doubt for Ukrainians already exhausted after two devastating years of war.

1542 GMT —Canada to provide $2.2B in Ukraine aid in 2024

Canada has said it would provide $2.2B in financial and military support for Ukraine this year as the two countries signed a security agreement.

"We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Kiev on the second anniversary of the war, said in a statement announcing the funding.

Kiev also signed a bilateral security deal with Italy, Zelenskyy said, following similar deals struck with Britain, France, Germany and Denmark in recent weeks.

1532 GMT — Italian premier says ‘this land (Ukraine) is part of our home’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that they consider Ukraine a part of their own home and will defend it.

On the 2nd anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Meloni visited Kiev with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

1059 GMT — Ukraine hits key Russian steel factory, causing massive fire

Ukrainian drones hit a major Russian steel factory overnight, causing a large fire, a Kiev source has said, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale military operation of Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Lipetsk region identified the plant as one in the city of Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, that is responsible for about 18% of Russian steel output.

He said a fire caused by a drone strike had been extinguished at the plant, operated by Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk (NLMK), and there had been no casualties.

The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack, a joint operation by GRU military intelligence and the SBU security service, had caused a major fire and staff had been evacuated.

0946 GMT — Russia's ex-president calls for retaliation against Western sanctions

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, a leading hawk on the Ukraine offensive, has said Moscow will seek "revenge" for massive Western sanctions.

A day earlier, the US unveiled fresh sanctions on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow's Ukraine campaign and after the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest sanctions cover 500 targets, including the Mir credit card system, set up by Russia to avoid reliance on US-based networks, and key businesses.

"The reason (behind the sanctions) is clear: the worse it is for Russian citizens, the better it is for the Western world," Medvedev said on social media.

"We all just need to remember this and take revenge on them wherever possible. They are our enemies," he also added.

0931 GMT — Britain allocates $311M to boost Ukraine's defence

Britain announced a new £245 million ($311 million) defence package to help boost the production of "urgently needed artillery ammunition" for Ukraine, two years after war broke out with Russia.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Ukraine's armed forces "against all odds" had recaptured large parts of the land seized by Russia in the 2022 assault.

"But they cannot win this fight without the support of the international community — and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory," he added.

The new funding will be used to "procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition to boost Ukraine's reserves," said the Ministry of Defence.

0702 GMT — Ankara to mediate Ukraine war for fair, lasting peace: Türkiye

Türkiye will continue its efforts for a “just and lasting solution” based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“Türkiye’s efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue,” said a ministry on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.