WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fire in eastern China leaves at least 15 dead, dozens injured
Initial investigation indicates the fire originated on the first floor of the building, where electric bikes had been stored, according to officials.
Fire in eastern China leaves at least 15 dead, dozens injured
Domestic media reports suggested the fire was caused by an electric heating device. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024

At least 15 people have been killed and 44 injured in a fire at a residential building in eastern China's Nanjing, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out early Friday morning, officials said at a press conference, with a preliminary investigation suggesting the blaze started on the building's first floor, where electric bikes had been placed.

The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing, a city of more than eight million that lies about 260 kilometres (162 miles) northwest of Shanghai.

By 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday), the fire had been extinguished, and a search and rescue operation ended around 02:00 pm Friday, authorities said.

Footage circulating on Chinese social networks showed a skyscraper on fire in the middle of the night, with black smoke pouring from it.

Other images show gigantic flames consuming several floors of the building, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles visible nearby in the dark.

The 44 injured people were sent to hospital for treatment, officials said, adding one was in "critical condition" while another was seriously injured.

At a press conference, city mayor Chen Zhichang offered his condolences and apologies to the victims' families.

RelatedDozens dead in central China fire
RECOMMENDED

The recent spate of deadly fires in China

Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

And the country has seen a spate of deadly fires in recent months, often caused by official negligence — prompting calls from President Xi Jinping last month for "deep reflection" and greater efforts to "curb the frequent occurrence of safety accidents".

In January, dozens died after a fire broke out at a store in the central city of Xinyu, with state news agency Xinhua reporting the blaze had been caused by the "illegal" use of fire by workers in the store's basement.

That fire came just days after a late-evening blaze at a school in central China's Henan province killed 13 schoolchildren as they slept in a dormitory.

A teacher at the school told state-run Hebei Daily that all the victims were from the same third-grade class of nine - and 10-year-olds.

Domestic media reports suggested the fire was caused by an electric heating device.

The month before, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest of the country left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.

RelatedSeveral dead, over 50 hospitalised in China building fire
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan