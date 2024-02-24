The US government should block the import of low-cost Chinese autos and parts from Mexico, a US manufacturing advocacy group said, warning they could threaten the viability of American car companies.

"The introduction of cheap Chinese autos — which are so inexpensive because they are backed with the power and funding of the Chinese government — to the American market could end up being an extinction-level event for the US auto sector," the Alliance for American Manufacturing said Friday in a report.

The group argues the United States should work to prevent automobiles and parts manufactured in Mexico by companies headquartered in China from benefiting from a North American free trade agreement. "The commercial backdoor left open to Chinese auto imports should be shut before it causes mass plant closures and job losses in the United States," the report said.

Vehicles and parts produced in Mexico can qualify for preferential treatment under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement as well as qualifying for a $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit, the report noted.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said in response that China's automobile exports "reflect the high-quality development and strong innovation of China’s manufacturing industry... The leapfrog development of China’s auto industry has provided cost-effective products with high quality to the world."

The issue has received new interest after news reports that China's BYD plans to set up an EV factory in Mexico. BYD, known for its cheaper models and a more varied line-up, recently overtook its biggest rival, Tesla, to become the world's top EV maker by sales.