The PUK, one of the two leading powerful parties in the Iraqi Kurdish region, opens up space in urban and rural areas in Sulaymaniyah and its surroundings for the PKK/YPG terror group, as the terrorists disrupt the stability, security, and economic development of the region.

According to an announcement by the Prime Minister of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani in Feb. 2021, due to PKK's occupation of mountains and settlements in the region, the reconstruction of 800 villages could not be completed, and the terrorist organization also prevents farmers from accessing their lands.

The terrorist organization operates so-called political parties and NGOs such as Tevgera Azadi, PYD, RJAK, and the Kurdish Women's Research-Archive Library and Academy Center in the urban center of Sulaymaniyah.

The terrorist organization, which sets up so-called checkpoints in rural areas of Sulaymaniyah, obstructs the transportation of people, extorts citizens, and engages in kidnapping civilians.

It is also alleged that the PUK issues identity cards used by its affiliated counter-terrorism unit to members of the terrorist organization, thus allowing terrorists to gain a certain degree of freedom in the region.

In the connection between the structure of the PKK in the Qandil Mountains on the Iraq-Iran border and its extensions in Syria, the patronage of the PUK serves as a strategic bridge.

While the PUK provides military training to members of PKK coming from northern Syria, the Sulaymaniyah region is used as a route for Shiite militia groups crossing into Syria.

Helicopter crash in Duhok revealed collaboration between PUK, PKK

The extent of cooperation between the PUK and PKK was revealed when nine PKK terrorists emerged from two helicopters that crashed in Duhok on March 15, 2023, and also when PUK leader Bafel Talabani sent Wahab Halabjay, the unity's anti-terrorism commander, to attend the funeral of terrorists in northern Syria on March 22.

The repeated visits of PKK/YPG leader Mazlum Kobane, code-named Ferhat Abdi Sahin, to Sulaymaniyah, and similarly, the images of Bafel Talabani giving "unity" messages in terrorist nests in northern Syria, have also been etched in the public's memory.

Bafel Talabani's invitation of Cemil Bayik and Mazlum Kobane, leaders of PKK/YPG, to the meeting he organized with Kurdish political parties in the Dokan district of Sulaymaniyah on Nov.23, 2022, and the reading of messages sent by terrorists at the meeting, was anot her example highlighting the PUK-PKK collaboration.

While the PUK seeks international legitimacy under the name of "joint struggle with Daesh" for its cooperation with the PKK, the terrorist group continues to benefit from the facilities provided by the PUK for arms and logistics shipments from Sulaymaniyah Airport to northern Syria.

PKK activities in Sulaymaniyah