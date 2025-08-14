US commentator Tucker Carlson has hosted Orthodox nun Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, who offered his largely conservative audience an uncommon perspective on the challenges Palestinian Christians face under Israeli occupation.
Mother Stephanopoulos, who has lived in the occupied West Bank town of Bethany since 1996, told Carlson’s podcast that Christian Palestinians face restrictions on movement, land confiscation, and violence from Israeli forces and settlers.
"We are closed off in Bethany from going to our convent in Jerusalem because of the wall built on Palestinian land," she said.
"There’s a Christian home for boys that the Israelis just took over and cut up to make part of the wall."
The interview also examined Christian Zionism — the belief that Jewish control over the Holy Land is necessary for the second coming of Christ — which she said disregards local Christian communities.
Varied opinions
Carlson’s audience responded with both praise and criticism.
Some called the discussion "important" for US Christians, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Carlson of attacking Israel and "shilling for Iran."
Palestinian Christians make up around 10 percent of the global Palestinian population, primarily belonging to Greek Orthodox or Catholic traditions.
In Israel, about 100,000 live as citizens, while 45,000 reside in the occupied West Bank and just over 1,000 remain in Gaza.
Many are unable to visit holy sites due to Israeli restrictions.
Several churches in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed in Israeli bombardments since the genocide began in October 2023.
The late Pope Francis frequently voiced solidarity with Palestinian Christians, including daily calls to Gaza’s Holy Family Church.
His successor, Pope Leo XIV, has called for a ceasefire but has not continued the daily outreach.
Justified resistance
Mother Stephanopoulos told Carlson that armed resistance in Gaza is rooted in displacement and siege, not religion.
"What is Hamas? Hamas are people who have had their homes taken from them… basically in an open-air prison for the last 20 years," she said.
She contrasted Western media coverage of Palestinian resistance with reporting on Ukraine, noting how Molotov cocktails were celebrated there but condemned in Palestine.
The nun ended by questioning Israel’s media restrictions: "Why can’t reporters go into Gaza? They call large portions of the West Bank military zones. What kind of press freedom is that? And what is [Israel] trying to hide?"