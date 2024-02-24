TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye's top duty to raise awareness on Israel's 'barbarities'
Israel uses all means at its disposal to cover up its crimes against humanity, including propaganda, distortion of facts, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan: Türkiye's top duty to raise awareness on Israel's 'barbarities'
Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
February 24, 2024

Raising awareness of the "barbarities" committed against the people of Gaza and preventing Israeli disinformation are among Türkiye's chief duties, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Recording and announcing the barbarities against our Gazan brothers and preventing Israel's disinformation efforts are among our most important duties," Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, an event in Istanbul involving OIC member and observer countries.

Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts.

Israel has also been taking advantage of its influence over global media organisations, while at the same time accelerating its disinformation efforts, he added.

Noting that Western media outlets have contributed to Israel's "propaganda machine" with their biased coverage, the Turkish president said Muslim nations have a duty to "prevent lies from obscuring the truth."

"The Israeli administration, backed by the unconditional support of the Western powers, is brutally massacring the Gazans whom it has squeezed into a small patch of land," he said, adding that women, children, and the elderly make up the overwhelming majority of deaths from Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Underlining that Israeli forces have also targeted members of the press, he said "The number of members of the media killed by Israel to silence the voice of the free press is over 100."

RECOMMENDED

Israel has pounded Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,600 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan