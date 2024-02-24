Under the ever-present threat of Israeli strikes, the pain of Gaza's people — and especially its children — is memorialized on the remains of many bombed-out structures thanks to the work of a local Palestinian graffiti artist.

Bilal Khalid, 33, has painted the walls of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the hope of attracting the world's attention to the "crimes and massacres" Tel Aviv has committed against the Palestinian people.

"I have worked as a photojournalist since the beginning of the war to report on the crimes and massacres committed by Israel against civilians, especially children, in Gaza " he told Anadolu.

Khalid said he decided to change his method of showing the world the devastation in Gaza in a way that would avoid images of death and violence, rather using an artform he much admired and loved: calligraphy.

In his new work, called Dreams Buried in the Ground, Khalid drew the word "dreams" in Arabic calligraphy.

Khalid, who lives in Rafah city in southern Gaza, said he chose the wall of a home where Israeli warplanes killed 13 Palestinians.

'Mute and without motion'