WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Dreams buried in the ground'—Gaza graffiti depicts pain and resilience
Bilal Khalid has painted the walls of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the hope of attracting the world's attention to Israel's "crimes and massacres".
'Dreams buried in the ground'—Gaza graffiti depicts pain and resilience
Bilal Khalid  worked as a photojournalist since the beginning of the war to report on the crimes and massacres committed by Israel . /Photo: AA  / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024

Under the ever-present threat of Israeli strikes, the pain of Gaza's people — and especially its children — is memorialized on the remains of many bombed-out structures thanks to the work of a local Palestinian graffiti artist.

Bilal Khalid, 33, has painted the walls of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the hope of attracting the world's attention to the "crimes and massacres" Tel Aviv has committed against the Palestinian people.

"I have worked as a photojournalist since the beginning of the war to report on the crimes and massacres committed by Israel against civilians, especially children, in Gaza " he told Anadolu.

Khalid said he decided to change his method of showing the world the devastation in Gaza in a way that would avoid images of death and violence, rather using an artform he much admired and loved: calligraphy.

In his new work, called Dreams Buried in the Ground, Khalid drew the word "dreams" in Arabic calligraphy.

Khalid, who lives in Rafah city in southern Gaza, said he chose the wall of a home where Israeli warplanes killed 13 Palestinians.

RelatedPalestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history

'Mute and without motion'

RECOMMENDED

"In this project, we are talking about children who have lost their simplest dreams in life, such as a safe place, clean clothes, and a hot meal. We are talking about more than 16,000 children whose right to life was snatched away and who were killed in this genocide," he said.

Khalid said many dreams have been buried under the rubble of the building he was working on and that thousands of structures in Gaza are no longer standing because of Israel's war.

"We are trying to make our voices heard to the world, even if doing so has changed nothing about what has happened in Gaza so far. Because the world is still watching the Gaza war blindly, mute, and without motion," he said.

But this does not prevent Gaza's people from delivering their message to free peoples in the rest of the world, he added.

"We are trying to prove to the world through art that we are a people determined to survive and live in these lands," he said.

RelatedAt Italy exhibition, Palestinian artists stand in solidarity with Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan