Former President Donald Trump is looking to win his fourth straight primary state over Nikki Haley in South Carolina, aiming to hand a home-state embarrassment to his last remaining major rival for the Republican nomination.

Trump went into Saturday's primary with a huge polling lead and the backing of the state's top Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott, a former rival in the race. Haley, who served as UN ambassador under Trump, has spent weeks crisscrossing the state that twice elected her governor warning that the dominant front-runner, who is 77 and faces four indictments, is too old and distracted to be president again.

As Haley voted at her polling place on Kiawah Island, the private residential community where she lives, she said she faced the day with “great gratitude.” Haley pressed her argument that she is the alternative to “the two most disliked politicians in America” in Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

“There is a choice,” Haley said, speaking alongside her children and mother. ”We can leave the drama and the chaos, and we can leave the incompetence, and we can go to something that is normal.”

Trump, who held a rally and addressed Black conservatives at a gala Friday, was in Maryland for an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday before returning to South Carolina. His campaign issued a statement saying Haley was “no longer living in reality.”

“The primary ends tonigh t and it is time to turn to the general election,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement released as voting was underway.

“I did support her when she was governor. She’s done some good things,” Davis Paul, 36, said as he waited for Trump at a recent rally in Conway. “But I just don’t think she’s ready to tackle a candidate like Trump. I don’t think many people can.”

Trump draws larger crowds

Trump has swept into the state for a handful of large rallies in between fundraisers and events in other states, including Michigan, which holds its GOP primary Tuesday.

He has drawn much larger crowds and campaigned with Gov. Henry McMaster, who succeeded Haley, and Scott, who was elevated to the Senate by Haley.

Speaking Friday in Rock Hill, Trump accused Haley of staying in the race to hurt him at the behest of Democratic donors.