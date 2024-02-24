Türkiye will continue efforts to prove “Israel's barbarity, genocidal attempts, war crimes and evil activities not only in Gaza but throughout Palestine,” the Turkish Communications Director said.

"As Islamic countries, we will continue to shout the truth. We will never allow the Palestinian cause to fall off the global agenda. We will continue to shed light on this darkness that Israel has grown to cover up its crimes,” Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday during the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers -- an event in Istanbul involving Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member and observer countries.

Altun said he hoped that the meeting would lead to historical and beneficial results for the entire Islamic world, especially Palestinians.

Noting that the meeting has a special place in the history of the OIC, he said the group held an extraordinary meeting on a sectoral basis for the first time in its history.

"This meeting is of vital importance in terms of being able to demonstrate a common attitude against Israeli oppression and to put forward a common struggle for the truth in the field of communication and media,” he said.

He added that the final declaration of the meeting will send a strong message to the international community.

Tackling disinformation