"Dahomey", a documentary by Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop probing the thorny issues surrounding Europe's return of looted antiquities to Africa, won the Berlin film festival's top prize Saturday.

Kenyan-Mexican Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, the first black jury president at the 74th annual event, announced the seven-member panel's choice among 20 contenders for the Golden Bear award at a gala ceremony.

Diop said the prize "not only honours me but the entire visible and invisible community that the film represents.

"To rebuild we must first restitute, and what does restitution mean? To restitute is to do justice," she added.

South Korean arthouse favourite Hong Sang-soo captured the runner-up Grand Jury Prize for "A Traveller's Needs", his third collaboration with French screen legend Isabelle Huppert.

Hong, a frequent guest at the 11-day festival, thanked the jury, joking "I don't know what you saw in this film".

French auteur Bruno Dumont accepted the third-place Jury Prize for "The Empire", an intergalactic battle of good and evil set in a French fishing village.

Dominican filmmaker Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias won best director for "Pepe", his enigmatic docudrama conjuring the ghost of a hippopotamus owned by the late Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar.

Related 'Stolen goods': African mask sells for $4.6M in France amid protests

'Collusion'

Marvel movie star Sebastian Stan picked up the best performance Silver Bear for his appearance in the US satire "A Different Man".

Stan plays an actor with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disease causing disfiguring tumours, who is cured with a groundbreaking medical treatment.

The Romanian-American heartthrob called it "a story that's not only about acceptance, identity and self-truth but about disfigurement and disability -- a subject matter that's been long overlooked by our own bias".

Britain's Emily Watson clinched the best supporting performance Silver Bear for her turn as a cruel mother superior in "Small Things Like These".

The film starring Cillian Murphy is about one of modern Ireland's biggest scandals: the Magdalene laundries network of Roman Catholic penitentiary workhouses for "fallen women".