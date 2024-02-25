Sunday, February 25, 2024

1715 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that plans for Kiev's long-awaited counteroffensive last year had been leaked to Russia ahead of time.

Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2023, powered by billions of dollars in Western arms, largely fell flat, failing to break through multiple lines of Russian defences and fortifications.

"Our counteroffensive action plans were on the Kremlin's table before the counteroffensive actions began," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev

1728 GMT — Ukraine needs Western aid to win war after setbacks: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country's victory "depends" on support from the West and expressed hope the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

In a rare acknowledgment of setbacks, Zelenskyy said 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war and that plans for last summer's failed counteroffensive had been leaked to Russia.

1700 GMT — Macron to host European leaders to bolster support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to host European leaders on Monday for a conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine amid growing concern that backing for Kiev is waning two years into its fight against Russia.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace will be a chance for participants to "reaffirm their unity as well as their determination to defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia in Ukraine", the French presidency said.

1650 GMT — Russian forces will attempt another offensive in summer,: Zelenskyy

Russian forces will attempt to conduct another offensive in Ukraine in late May or summer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on Oct. 8 has not brought any results, I think," Zelenskyy told a news conference.

1649 GMT — German foreign minister cuts visit to southern Ukraine short over Russian drone sighting

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was forced to cut short her tour of a waterworks facility in southern Ukraine after the spotting of a Russian drone, German media has reported .

Baerbock had been visiting the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv when members of the delegation were asked to promptly return to armored vehicles in Baerbock's convoy after a Russian drone was sighted flying over the facility, German news agency dpa quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying on the sidelines of the visit.

1536 GMT — 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's offensive: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's two-year-old "full-scale invasion", disclosing the first official figure for military losses in many months.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference that he could not disclose figures for the number of wounded, saying that would help Russian military planning.