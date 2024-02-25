TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, 'neutralises' four terrorists
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.
The terrorists were targeted in the Gara region./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
February 25, 2024

Türkiye has "neutralised" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, Turkish National Defense Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were targeted in the Gara region, a ministry statement said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Operation Claw-Lock was initiated in April 2022, specifically targeting the PKK's hideouts in Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, situated near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

