WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in South Africa kills at least nine ANC supporters
The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban for the launch of the African National Congress's election manifesto.
Bus crash in South Africa kills at least nine ANC supporters
 The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024

At least nine supporters of South Africa's ruling ANC were killed in a bus crash as they were travelling home after attending a key electoral rally, police has said.

Road and traffic authorities said on Sunday about 70 people were aboard the vehicle when it lost control and rolled over near the eastern town of Paulpietersburg.

Eight people were killed in the impact. A ninth died later in hospital, police said.

Dozens were injured, several critically, authorities said.

The victims were among the tens of thousands of people that crowded into a football stadium in Durban on Saturday for the launch of the African National Congress's election manifesto.

Many were bussed in from across South Africa by the party, a common political practice in the country.

The accident happened early on Sunday morning when the bus was taking some supporters back to the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, authorities said.

RelatedSouth Africa train crash kills at least 18 people
RECOMMENDED

Condolences

"It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day," the ANC said.

It sent its condolences to the families of those killed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the ANC's electoral campaign on Saturday, promising to create jobs and end crippling power cuts.

The party is struggling in the polls after three decades in power amid anger over high unemployment and a sluggish economy.

South Africans vote in national and provincial elections on May 29.

RelatedElevator drop at South Africa platinum mine kills, injures dozens
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan