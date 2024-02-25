Polish farmers have blocked a major highway into Germany in the latest such protest against EU regulations and taxes.

"The blockade began at 1200 GMT on Sunday. Both sides of the A2 motorway have been stopped," Ewa Murmylo, a spokeswoman for local police, told AFP.

Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union and low incomes.

Farmers from Poland blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice, in the east on the border with Germany.

Initially the farmers had been planning a 25-day blockade but reduced it following talks with local representatives, businesses and transporters.

They have decided "to unblock the road probably tomorrow", Monday, said Dariusz Wrobel, one of the Polish farmer organisers.

"This will depend on things that we can't predict," he told AFP. "We need to start taking ourselves seriously".

Related EU under pressure to defuse farmers' anger

Brussels meeting