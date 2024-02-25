TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan says Türkiye's defence industry is 'making history'
'From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry." / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
February 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye's defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and UCAVs safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

"We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort," Erdogan said on Sunday at a rally in Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry."

"As our dependence on foreign defense decreases, our influence on the international stage grows," he added.

Blasting those who are criticising KAAN, Erdogan said: "From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye."

KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, successfully carried out its maiden test flight on Wednesday, Turkish Aerospace Industries said.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of only a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, under a project that began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
