Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye's defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and UCAVs safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

"We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort," Erdogan said on Sunday at a rally in Türkiye's southern province of Adana.

He stressed that Türkiye's increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a "strong defence industry."

"As our dependence on foreign defense decreases, our influence on the international stage grows," he added.

Blasting those who are criticising KAAN, Erdogan said: "From Asia to Africa, tens of millions see a strengthened Türkiye."