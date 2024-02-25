Polls have opened in Belarus' parliamentary and local elections that are set to cement the ruling president's government, despite calls for a boycott from the opposition, which dismissed the balloting as a “senseless farce.”

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is in exile in neighbouring Lithuania after challenging Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election, urged voters to boycott Sunday's elections.

“There are no people on the ballot who would offer real changes because the regime only has allowed puppets convenient for it to take part,” Tikhanovskaya said in a video statement. “We are calling to boycott this senseless farce, to ignore this election without choice.”

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an "iron hand" for nearly three decades and on Sunday announced that he will run for the presidency again next year, accuses the West of trying to use the vote to undermine his government and “destabilise” the nation of 9.5M people.

Most candidates belong to the four officially registered parties: Belaya Rus, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the Party of Labor and Justice. Those parties all support Lukashenko’s policies. About a dozen other parties were denied registration last year.

Sunday’s balloting is the first election in Belarus since the contentious 2020 vote that handed Lukashenko his sixth term in office and triggered an unprecedented wave of mass demonstrations.

Over 1,400 political prisoners remain behind bars, including leaders of opposition parties and renowned human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

'Election without observers'