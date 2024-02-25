WORLD
2 MIN READ
Road crash kills dozens in Tanzania: president
At least 25 people were killed and 21 injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles.
Road crash kills dozens in Tanzania: president
The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 25, 2024

A road crash in northern Tanzania has killed at least 25 people including foreigners, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles, she said in a statement on Sunday.

The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. Among them were an American, a Kenyan, and a South African national.

RECOMMENDED

At least 21 people were injured in the accident, including people from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Switzerland, Britain and Mali, the statement said.

One of the vehicles was transporting foreigners who were volunteering at a school in Arusha, it said.

RelatedTanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan