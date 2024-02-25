WORLD
2 MIN READ
Church attack leaves more than dozen dead in Burkina Faso: vicar
Calling for peace and security in Burkina Faso, vicar of church denounced those who continue to wreak death and desolation in west African nation.
Church attack leaves more than dozen dead in Burkina Faso: vicar
This is just the latest in a series of atrocities blamed on militant groups active in the region/ Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024

At least 15 civilians were killed and two others injured during a "terrorist" attack on a Catholic church during Sunday mass in northern Burkina Faso, a senior church official has said.

"We bring to your attention a terrorist attack which the Catholic community of Essakane village was the victim of today, February 25, while they were gathered for Sunday prayer," the vicar of the Dori diocese, Jean-Pierre Sawadogo, said in a statement sent to AFP on Sunday.

The provisional toll was 15 killed and two wounded, he added.

Calling for peace and security in Burkina Faso, Sawadogo denounced "those who continue to wreak death and desolation in our country".

This is just the latest in a series of atrocities blamed on militant groups active in the region, some of which have targeted Christian churches while others have involved the abduction of clergy.

RECOMMENDED

Burkina Faso is part of the vast Sahel region, which has been locked in a battle against rising violent extremism since Libya's civil war in 2011.

The insurgency spilled over into Burkina Faso and Niger from 2015..

Around 20,000 people in Burkina Faso have been killed in that violence, while over two million have been displaced.

RelatedEx-Burkina Faso soldier may have participated al-Qaida-linked attacks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan