A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by US Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online on Sunday.

The man is in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Some local reporters posted on social media saying the man introduced himself as "an active duty member of US Air Force" adding that he won't be complicit in genocide. After ignition, he repeatedly yelled "Free Palestine".