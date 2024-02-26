The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided to lift sanctions on Guinea.

The closing statement of ECOWAS’s leaders' summit held in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the decision last month by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to withdraw from the West African regional bloc and political developments in Senegal has been published.

According to the statement, the economi c sanctions imposed on Guinea after its military coup in September 2021 and the restrictions on Malian citizens working at ECOWAS institutions have been lifted.

Regarding the political crisis in Senegal following the postponement of its presidential elections scheduled for February 25, the parties were called upon to prioritise reconciliation to safeguard the country's democratic gains.