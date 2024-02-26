WORLD
2 MIN READ
Meta forms team to fight disinformation, AI risks in EU elections
Meta is forming a team to address disinformation and harmful AI use in the run-up to the EU elections, focusing on fact-checking, countering influence operations, and mitigating AI risks.
Meta forms team to fight disinformation, AI risks in EU elections
Concerned about election interference through disinformation and AI manipulation, Meta sets up a dedicated team to address these challenges. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024

Facebook owner Meta will set up a team to tackle disinformation and the abuse of generative artificial intelligence in the run-up to the European Parliament elections in June amid concerns about election interference and misleading AI-generated content.

The rapid growth of generative AI, which can create text, images and video in seconds in response to prompts, has triggered fears that the new technology could be used to disrupt major elections across the world this year.

European Parliament elections will take place June 6-9.  

Its 720 lawmakers, together with EU governments, pass new EU policies and laws.

"As the election approaches, we'll activate an Elections Operations Center to identify potential threats and put mitigations in place in real-time," Marco Pancini, Meta's head of EU affairs, said in a blog post.

RelatedOnline child exploitation: Meta, TikTok CEOs testify in US Senate
RECOMMENDED

He said experts from the company's intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, content policy and legal teams will focus on combating misinformation, tackling influence operations and counter the risks related to the abuse of generative AI.

Meta, which currently works with 26 independent fact-checking organisations across the European Union covering 22 languages, will add three new partners in Bulgaria, France and Slovakia, Pancini said.

Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and 17 other tech companies earlier this month agreed to work together to prevent deceptive artificial intelligence content from interfering with elections across the globe this year.

RelatedNew lawsuit says Meta exposes children to exploitation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan