Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his foreign counterparts who called to congratulate his 70th birthday.

Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed gratitude to Erdogan for his contributions to the development of friendly Türkiye-Russia relations, the Directorate of Communications said on X.