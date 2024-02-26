WORLD
Israel, Saudi ministers meet at WTO summit in UAE
Israel's Nir Barkat and Saudi Arabia's Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi met in a rare encounter, discussing possible future cooperation.
Historic meeting in Abu Dhabi paves the way for potential Israeli-Saudi partnership. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, voicing confidence the countries can "make history together", Barkat's spokesperson has said.

The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.

"The State of Israel is interested in peace with peace-seeking countries, and we can make history together," Barkat told Qasabi, according to the Israeli minister's office.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the meeting between the two ministers.

SOURCE:Reuters
