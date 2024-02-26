TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye nabs PKK terrorist trying to infiltrate from Syria
Turkish security forces nab Huda al Tuma, codenamed Cudi, who was attempting to cross from Syria's Mebruke region, situated within the Operation Peace Spring zone, into Türkiye.
Türkiye nabs PKK terrorist trying to infiltrate from Syria
The terrorist was nabbed by the military police of the Syrian National Army, with the intelligence provided by the Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 26, 2024

Türkiye nabbed a terrorist affiliated with the PKK terrorist group who was attempting to infiltrate from Syria to Türkiye, security sources have said.

On Monday, sources revealed that Huda al Tuma, also known as Cudi, associated with the PKK and its affiliates including the YPG, was attempting to cross from the Mebruke region, situated within the Operation Peace Spring zone, into Türkiye.

The terrorist was nabbed by the military police of the Syrian National Army, with the intelligence provided by the Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Having joined the PKK in 2019 and receiving training in Hasakah, Aynularab, and Sheddadi, the terrorist participated in organisational activities targeting the Operation Peace Spring zone.

RECOMMENDED

During its almost 35-year terrorist campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and newborns. The YPG is identified as the PKK's Syrian branch.

RelatedTurkish intelligence captures senior PKK terrorist trying to flee Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace