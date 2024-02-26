Outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, Aaron Bushnell, an active duty member of the US Air Force (USAF), has set himself on fire.

The spokesperson for the USAF, Rose Riley, confirmed to media outlets on Sunday that the protestor before his public identification was an active-duty airman.

Dressed in fatigues, the USAF member was later announced as having “succumbed to his injuries” by an independent journalist, Talia Jane.

The authorities have not made an official statement yet.

Who is Aaron Bushnell?

Aaron Bushnell was an active duty member of the US Air Force as a software engineer and a student pursuing a bachelor's degree in software engineering at Western Governor's University, according to his LinkedIn account.

Bushnell started his career at the United States Air Force in December 2019 as an Air Force Delayed Entry Program member. He later completed Basic & Technical Training starting in May 2020.

Having been trained as a Client Systems Technician and educated in cybersecurity, Bushnell graduated as top-of-flight and top-of-class in November 2020.

He served two years and three months in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring & Oversight department and later worked as a DevOps engineer for the USAF, based in San Antonio, Texas, US.

On February 25, Bushnell live-streamed a video on social media stating that he would no longer be “complicit to genocide.”

He then immolated himself in protest against the US' role in Israel’s ongoing “genocide” in Gaza.

He started his words with, "I am an active duty member of the United States Airforce. And I will no longer be complicit to genocide."

"I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers - it's not extreme at all," he said.

"This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he added.