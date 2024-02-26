Although we generally compare the age of big data and AI with the steam engine revolution, geographical discoveries could also provide a different benchmark in this respect.

While driving humanity to create new commercial, economic, and political structures, these discoveries, however, could not create equal opportunities for all.

Even in the writing of history, there is a lack of empathy in the term "discovery" of America. Civilisations were living in America before 1493.

This one-sided understanding of history needs more empathy and is an inadequate and dangerous approach to educating tomorrow's children.

Today, for AI systems to help humans in learning the mysteries of the universe, improving agriculture to ensure that everyone has access to food, and developing preventive health services, we need to be able to achieve what we, as humanity, have not been able to accomplish before: a fair technological development.

For this, we need legal hardware with ethics embedded in it.

This is why it is essential that the development and usage of AI systems, which are much more comprehensive and practical than other technologies, are regulated by law.

With this aim, a provisional agreement on the most comprehensive regulation on the development and use of AI in the world was reached in the European Union in December 2023.

But let's rewind the story of the AI regulatory odyssey.

By the end of the 2010s, lawmakers, legal professionals and academics working in the fields of law, engineers and social scientists engaged in the AI field had one question in mind: What should be done?

The answers to this question have transformed into AI ethical frameworks, most of which have been published by many institutions worldwide in the late 2010s.

Some of these ethical frameworks on AI, like the EU's AI Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (2019), formed the basis of soon-to-be regulations.

During the same decade, National AI Strategies, including SWOT analysis, were also released by many countries worldwide.

One of the most comprehensive of those strategies, Türkiye's first National AI Strategy Report was published in 2021 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of Turkiye, whose work supports the country’s digital roadmap.

The year 2021 was also crucial for the EU's AI strategy since the 27-member grouping decided to form a common regulatory framework.

In light of its 2019 AI Ethics Guidelines, a regulation on AI systems was proposed by the European Commission in 2021 and has almost reached its final form.

It is expected to be published in the EU Official Journal before the end of the year 2024.

Rocky roads

However, the journey has been arduous, and sometimes, the roads were rocky.

In November 2023, right after an AI Safety Summit hosted by the UK and an executive order on AI by the US, the EU's big three – France, Germany and Italy – issued an unofficial text aimed at preserving the technology-neutral and risk-based approach of the EU’s AI Act stating that the risks associated with machine learning systems are related to the implementation, not the technology itself.

They argued that codes of conduct should be implemented instead of legal regulations regarding the foundation models of generative AI, bringing the work on the EU's AI Act to a complex process.

Fortunately, a compromised text was finally reached, and the efforts of many years gave its reward: the EU AI Act. Also, most recently, an AI Board was established to provide effective implementation of the Act.

As underlined in the first article of the compromised text of the AI Act, this regulation aims to ensure a high level of protection of health, safety, fundamental rights, democracy, rule of law, and environmental protection. The scope of the AI Act is extra-territorial, like the GDPR.

Whether established within the territory of the EU or not, the AI Act is applicable to the providers of AI systems if they are to be placed in the EU market or put in the service in the EU.

Therefore, if a Turkish or a US company would like to sell its product or put it into service, it must comply with the AI Act's rules.

In the EU AI Act text, a technology-neutral approach was preferred. This is because the AI Act is intended to be future-proof in the face of constantly developing technology.