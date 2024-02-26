The 9th International Istanbul Publishing Professional Meetings will be held at the Rami Library on March 5-7, aiming to transform Istanbul into a copyright market.

Organised by Türkiye's Press Publishing Profession Association (TBYM) with the Global Communication Partner of the Anadolu Agency, the program allows the gathering of numerous national and international publishers with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the support of the Press Publication Union Association. It has been offering participants the opportunity to conduct both physical and online B2B meetings in a hybrid model since 2021.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Mehmet Burhan Genc, the President of TBYM, stated that this year's focus country is "Mexico," and discussions on Mexican literature will be held as part of the program.

The United Arab Emirates will be the focus country in 2025, Genc added.

"We choose the focus country from different corners of the world. Our first focus country was Azerbaijan. Then Hungary and Uzbekistan. So, we choose a little from the east and a little from the west. Latin America has been an area where we haven't had much communication until now. Especially by selecting Mexico, we aimed to strengthen our connections with Latin countries."

Target 3,000 books agreement

Genc said that they received a thousand applications from 93 countries for this year's program and noted that 383 participants, including 197 foreigners and 125 Turks, will attend the program along with online meetings as a result of the evaluation of the selection committee. Stressing the increasing interest in the program from African countries as well as the Far East, Mehmet Burhan Genc said:

"This year, the countries that showed the most interest in terms of the number of participants are the United Kingdom, Italy, Iran, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. There is intense demand for the program both from the west and the east."