The seemingly unending conflict between Israel and Palestine has not only been a human tragedy and a source of great suffering and death but it has also compromised the integrity of nature: the natural fabric that has evolved through millenniums of processes to create a livable environment for all species in the region. Understandably, what has been popularised as being at risk with the ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict are issues of security, statehood, self-governance, land rights and the toll on human lives.

However, with the current unprecedented, destructive nature of the Israeli aggression following the October 7 surprise attack launched by Hamas inside Israel, there has been a total ignorance displayed by the media on the fragility of the natural world and the dire consequences to communities. Notoriously in military circles the protection of nature is of little concern relative to the strategy to defend, conquer and be victorious. However, this cavalier attitude does not preempt the potential for catastrophic results lasting decades if not centuries following conflicts.

Will Gaza turn into another ‘Red Zone ‘or Zone Rouge: a 1200 sq. km. poisoned land in northern France, where one of the bloodiest battles of WWI was fought between the French and German Forces? Now, over a century ago, the area is still uninhabitable, with some parts being virtually devoid of vegetation. When war is over and nature is crushed, the notion that: “to the victor go the spoils” will be no reward at all.

The Israel-Palestinian arid territory has been blessed with natural groundwater reservoirs, aquifers, from time immemorial. This includes the Mountain Aquifer (MA) primarily underlying the occupied West Bank and the Coastal Aquifer (CA) which is overlaid in part by Gaza. The aquifers are a paleo geologic feature, created millions of years ago. The MA is of the Late Cretaceous Period (100.5 mya) and the more recent CA is of the Late Neogene Period (5.3 mya). The CA occurs at a depth of 8-60m deep (west to east), while the Mountain Aquifer extends even deeper below the surface.

Aquifers owe their replenishment and purity to their ‘recharge’ areas that overlie them. These are generally porous surfaces that are critical for the natural maintenance of the aquifers. Recharge areas are identifiable by the coarse texture of surface soils and overburden. In addition rivers/wadis and their floodplain as well as wetlands play significant role in the recharge of aquifers. The mountainous area of the occupied West Bank marks the Jordan River Basin divide and serves as the main rainfall collection for the MC and a critical source of its recharge. Streams/wadis originating west of the divide, fed by aquifer effluent (springs) flow to the Mediterranean coast, crossing over and replenishing the CA through infiltration.

There are no political boundaries to natural systems and so it is for the interconnected nature of the Israel-Palestine Aquifers. The GCA, being topographically on lower elevations, is at the ‘receiving-end’-virtually vulnerable to human activities in the upper reaches of the watershed, in Israel and the occupied West Bank

Aquifers are mainly karstic characterised by porous formations of sandstones, limestone and other materials that have high storage and conductive capacity. Their waters have been harboured thousand or even millions of years ago. They supply about 60 percent of the global potable water. Needleless to say, they are totally indispensable in desert environments. In ancient times, the MA and CA provided most of the Israel-Palestinian region with plentiful, pristine water that sustained a high quality of life.

A population pressure-cooker

In Gaza, a sustainable water supply from the CA persisted up to the late 1940s, about the time of the founding of the State of Israel. Just prior to the end of the British Mandate in Palestine, Gaza comprised an area three times that of the present Gaza with a population of about 151K (137 people/sq. km). But in time the area of Gaza would be reduced dramatically and its population density increase exponentially.

Between 1947-49 some two hundred thousand Palestinians from 247 villages in southern Palestine were confined to Gaza. This displacement has been referred to by Palestinians as the ‘Nakba’, or ‘Catastrophe’. It was disastrous in more than one way in the major negative effects it had on the natural water resources. In 1949 the Gaza district, having increased its population by over 75 percent, suffered further intensification: a reduction of its territory by 50 percent as part of the Egyptian-Israel Armistice Agreement. And, in 1950 there was a further 17 percent reduction due to a negotiated amendment of the agreement. The Gaza enclave had then 3.5 times the population and only 7.5 percent of the groundwater supply available to the former British Mandate. This confinement set the stage for a population pressure cooker that would in time create unprecedented population density and lead to a sweeping catastrophe on all fronts: water quality deterioration and quantity reduction, public health degradation, economic instability and political turmoil and conflict.

The current limited territory of Gaza has a pathetic area of 365 square kilometres and one that constitutes a particularly arid environment makes it quite scarce resource highly dependent on external supplies. With a population of 2,226,544 and a record, global high density of 6,100 people/square kilometres, this dependence becomes overwhelming, setting up a security risk and ensuing potential conflicts with neighbouring states for resources. In addition, the ongoing deficiencies in furnishing critical supplies (energy, water, food, etc.), by Israel to the Gaza enclave, particularly during the current siege, has placed inordinate stress on local resources. They are now exceeding their carrying capacity and leading towards a biophysical collapse of natural systems. This is not a theory but a reality as the demise of the GCA is now apparent. Any future establishment of a Palestinian State will need to consider adequate territory to lessen the burden of the high density and pressure on local resources.

The misguided notion that nature is resilient

Nature is resilient and one would have concluded, albeit erroneously, that the 18,370 square kilometres vast CA Basin, extending into Egypt, Israel and Palestine, with its most ‘productive zone’ along the Mediterranean coast, would compensate for the high water demands and any compromised quality occurring within Gaza. In conjunction with Israel, this productive zone has an area of about 1600 square kilometres and runs 120 kilometres north, from the Egyptian border to Mt. Carmel National Park in Israel. Again the assumption here could have been that the sheer volume of the productive zone would buffer the much smaller GCA, only 25 percent of the zone. It would then have seemed plausible to think that the contiguous groundwater flow, dilution, aquifer recharge and other factors could still maintain acceptable yields and water quality standards. This however has now been proven wrong; as with other natural factors, hydrogeology is quite complex and aquifer behaviour is controlled by many processes that require analysis, modelling and monitoring.

It is disconcerting that a vast, vital natural feature that has evolved over millions of years can be made dysfunctional in mere decades.

The GCA is the only freshwater supply of Gaza and; in an arid environment, it’s a precious commodity- worth its weight in gold’ one may say. Unfortunately, the current quality and quantity of the GCA has deteriorated and diminished so drastically that it’s now severely impacting the health and well-being of the Palestinian population. A staggering 96+ percent of domestic water supply from the GCA is non-potable—a recipe for an outbreak of water-borne diseases and curtailed longevity. The polluted aquifer water is saline and laden with nitrate and chloride compounds rendering it unsafe for human consumption. The yield of the aquifer has been so perilously diminished by over-pumping that it is now unable to deliver the per capita requirements. The minimum daily water supply per capita set by WHO is 100 litres. Gaza residents however are only able to obtain about 88 litres! The neighbouring State of Israel is said to provide over 200 litres per capita to its citizens!