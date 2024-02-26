Trade and investments between Türkiye and South Africa are booming with an increase reported annually, Türkiye’s ambassador to Pretoria has said.

“The total volume of Turkish investments in South Africa is $32 million. In 2022, it was $31 million, which is an increase,” Aysegul Kandas told Anadolu in an interview at her office in the capital Pretoria on Monday.

She said South Africa’s investments in Türkiye were $217 million in 2022 but the amount increased to $274 million by the end of 2023.

Kandas said between 60-70 Turkish companies had set up businesses in South Africa, operating in various sectors including textiles and food.

She said one of the biggest Turkish investors is Arcelik, a major small household appliances producer in Türkiye that owns the well-known South African appliance brand DEFY, generating jobs for 2,700 people and contributing to South African exports to the Southern African Development Community bloc of 16 countr ies.

Turkish defense giant Aselsan is another big investor that manages its sub-Saharan Africa operations through its subsidiary in South Africa.

She said Turkish entrepreneurs have also set up stores dealing in clothing, food, carpets, and furniture, among others.

Kandas said there are currently over 65 South African companies operating in Türkiye with the largest being Met Air.

She said the volume of trade between Türkiye and South Africa was $2 billion in 2021 and close to $3 billion in 2022 but decreased slightly in 2023 (over $1.95 billion) but they are working to increase it for the benefit of the two countries.