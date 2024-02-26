TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to focus on Gaza, Russia -Ukraine war at ADF: President Erdogan
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is scheduled in the southern coastal city from March 1 to 3
Türkiye to focus on Gaza, Russia -Ukraine war at ADF: President Erdogan
This year’s main theme at ADF  is "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 26, 2024

In anticipation of the forthcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the President of Türkiye has asserted that the nation has prioritised addressing the persistent hostilities in Gaza perpetrated by Israel, as well as the evolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The leaders attending the forum have Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine issues on their agenda. These are the issues that will be discussed seriously there," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

"We will focus on these in our bilateral meetings," the president added, further stating that the leaders who will attend the forum "will decisively discuss these issues."

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is scheduled in the southern coastal city from March 1 to 3

RelatedAntalya Diplomacy Forum to host over 20 leaders

Putin's visit to Türkiye

Erdogan also underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye "without delay" even though the date has not been set yet.

RECOMMENDED

Putin "expressed his satisfaction with Türkiye's attitude on the international platforms," he said referring to Ankara's stance against Israel's war against Gaza.

Erdogan concluded that the Russian president also expressed satisfaction with Türkiye's "determination" for good bilateral relations with Russia.

Türkiye says international system 'failing'

The international system is "failing” morally and politically in Gaza as Israel is preparing to attack the city of Rafah – the last remaining shelter for hundreds of thousands of civilians and the backbone of international aid deliveries – said Türkiye’s envoy to the UN in Geneva on Monday.

"We must remain united and pursing the issue of Gaza in international fora. We must remain united on exerting pressure on the occupying power, engaging with the key international actors and providing guidance and support the UN system, starting with a durable cease-fire," Turkish Ambassador Guven Begec told an event organized by Palestine in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council is meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief