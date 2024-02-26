An active-duty member of the US Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, while declaring that he "will no longer be complicit in genocide." Pentagon extended condolences to the airman's family and called the incident "tragic."

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday.

Bushnell had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 pm on Sunday and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials believe the man started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames.

At one point, he said he "will no longer be complicit in genocide." The video was later removed from the platform, but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy.

Bushnell also shouted "Free Palestine" as he lit himself on fire, according to footage shared on social media.

In a statement Monday, the Air Force said, "The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night." The Air Force said it would provide additional information a day after military officials complete notifying his next of kin.

The deadly self-immolation of the airman was "very tragic," the Pentagon said on Monday.

"It certainly is a tragic event. We do extend our condolences to the airman's family," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

The incident happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking the cabinet approval for a military invasion in the southern Gaza city of Rafah while a temporary ceasefire deal is being negotiated.

Israel's military invasion in Gaza, however, has drawn criticisms, including genocide claims.

In December, a person self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and used gasoline as an accelerant, according to Atlanta's fire authorities. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of "extreme political protest."