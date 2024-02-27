WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Gaza's reality mirrors dystopia as Israel tightens siege
Hunger grips Palestinians of Gaza as they scramble for food amid harsh Israeli blockade that has come with months of heavy bombardment and land invasion.
In pictures: Gaza's reality mirrors dystopia as Israel tightens siege
A child is seen crying as Palestinians with empty containers and pans wait to receive hot food distributed by a charity organisation in Gaza City / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 27, 2024

All of Gaza's 2.3 million people are facing crisis levels of hunger, with UN saying the risk of famine increasing every day and the proportion of the population facing acute food insecurity rising to the highest ever recorded globally.

The global body has warned of looming famine threatening virtually everyone in Gaza, while the World Food Programme this week described "unprecedented levels of desperation".

Some Palestinians have had to resort to eating rotten corn and animal feed unfit for human consumption but even that is now running out.

The below images reveal the urgency of food aid in Gaza👇

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan