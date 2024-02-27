Tuesday, February 27, 2024

1728 GMT — US President Joe Biden has warned top congressional leaders of the dire cost of failing to give Ukraine military aid as he hosted high-stakes talks at the White House.

The rare Oval Office meeting escalated efforts to unlock billions of dollars of stalled assistance for Ukraine's fight against Russia— and to avert a government shutdown at home.

"On Ukraine, I think the need is urgent," said Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, adding that the "consequence of inaction every day in Ukraine is dire."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Donald Trump ally who leads a razor-thin Republican majority, has refused to allow a vote on a so-called supplemental funding bill in which Biden has asked for the new aid to Ukraine.

More updates 👇

1817 GMT — Macron under fire from French opposition over remarks on sending troops to Ukraine

After saying that sending troops to Ukraine "cannot be ruled out," French President Emmanuel Macron faced flak from the opposition on both the left and right.

Marine Le Pen, parliamentary party leader of the far-right National Rally, said on X: "Tens of millions of French people presently are terribly worried about the comments made by Emmanuel Macron yesterday, who indicated that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine."

Similarly, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the left-wing France Unbowed, said on X: "Sending troops to Ukraine would make us belligerents. War against Russia would be madness. This belligerent verbal escalation by a nuclear power against another major nuclear power is already an irresponsible act."

1746 GMT — Macron not ruling out troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kiev says

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a good signal by not ruling out deploying Western troops on the ground in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP news agency.

"Macron is now demonstrating a deep understanding of the risks posed to Europe by the war in Ukraine," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said, calling it a "good sign."

1726 GMT — Russia will step up its hybrid attacks in spring: Ukraine

Russia will escalate an ongoing influence operation this spring aimed at destabilising Ukraine and scuppering international support for Kiev in its two-year-old war with Moscow, Ukrainian intelligence claimed.

Ukraine is struggling to fend off Russian troops along much of the front line as Kiev faces challenges in replenishing its ranks and a potential cut in US military aid.

The Kremlin will bolster its offensive by stepping up efforts to seed disinformation on social media, sparking conflict among Ukrainians and so wing doubt among Kiev's allies of its chances for victory, according to a presidential intelligence committee.

1705 GMT — US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine:' White House

The White House said the United States would not send troops to fight in Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western forces.

"President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Biden believes the "path to victory" is for Congress to pass blocked military aid "so Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves" against Russia, Watson added.

1636 GMT — Russia using disinformation to split West: Ukraine

Ukraine accused Russia of waging a large-scale "disinformation" campaign to divide its Western allies and sow panic among its population.

Kiev has become increasingly frustrated with hold-ups to Western aid in recent months, warning it has lost ground to Russia due to ammunition shortages.

"The international goal of the Russians is to reduce support for our country from the pro-Ukrainian coalition in the world," Ukraine's intelligence service said.

1515 GMT — Ukraine says 'fierce battles' under way near key town

Ukrainian forces said "fierce battles" were under way near the key town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine where Russia "is actively trying to advance."

"Fierce battles are already taking place on the outskirts" of Ivanivske and Bogdanivka, army spokesperson Ilya Yevlash said in televised comments.

Chasiv Yar is located near Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in May 2023.

1419 GMT — Moscow says plans to present Ukraine's peace formula to Russia an 'ultimatum'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said plans to present Moscow with the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an "ultimatum."

"He (Zelenskyy) said that this would not be considered negotiations, but a normal person understands that this is an ultimatum.

"… They are trying to attract as many countries as possible to various events to discuss this paper," Lavrov said told a news conference in Moscow with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

1039 GMT — Sending troops to Ukraine 'not in the interest' of the West: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that sending troops to Ukraine was not in the interests of Western countries after French President Emmanuel Macron said the option was on the table.

"This is absolutely not in the interests of these countries, they should be aware of this," Peskov said after being asked about Macron's statement, adding that many countries "are keeping a fairly sober assessment of the potential dangers of such actions".

"The very fact that the possibility of sending some contingents from NATO countries to Ukraine is being discussed is a very important new element," he said.