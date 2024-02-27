Tuesday, February 27, 2024

2036 GMT — At least 576,000 people in the Gaza — one quarter of the population — are one step away from famine, a senior United Nations aid official told the Security Council.

Famine is "imminent" in northern Gaza, where no humanitarian group has been able to provide aid since January 23, the World Food Programme warned later, as Israel wages war on besieged Palestinians.

"If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza," WFP's deputy executive director Carl Skau told the UN Security Council, while his colleague from the UN humanitarian office OCHA, Ramesh Rajasingham, warned of "almost inevitable" widespread starvation.

One in six children under 2 years of age in northern Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition and wasting and practically all the 2.3 million people in the Palestinian enclave rely on "woefully inadequate" food aid to survive, Rajasingham, told the council.

2017 GMT — US acknowledges 'depth of feelings' after airman's self-immolation

The State Department has acknowledged the "depth of feelings" being held across the nation about the war in Gaza after a US service member set himself ablaze outside of the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the Biden administration's condolences to the family of Aaron Bushnell, 25, saying, "It's obviously a horrific situation, and our most heartfelt sympathies go out to them."

"With respect to this act or any kind of protest, obviously we're aware the depth of feelings that people have over this issue, and we are constantly taking those points of view into account, and using them to think about how we approach the issue, and whether there are things that we can do differently," he said.

"That is the case whether it's with respect to protesters, it is the case with respect to people that the secretary meets with and hears from directly on all sides of this issue. So yes, we will always look at the points of view that people have, but ultimately, we have to make our own decisions based on what we think is in the national security interests of the United States and we'll continue to do that," he added.

1844 GMT ––No UN aid convoys reached northern Gaza since Jan 23

The UN pointed to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that none of its humanitarian aid convoys had reached northern Gaza since January 23.

UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) "colleagues remind us that none of our humanitarian convoys have been able to reach northern part of Gaza since January 23. As you heard yesterday from the commissioner general (Philippe Lazzarini), there's been a sharp decrease in the amount of delivery of aid into Gaza," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press briefing.

Stressing the need for more entry points and safe routes into Gaza, Dujarric said the UNRWA has food supplies at the border with Gaza that would be able to provide for up to 2.2 million people across Gaza.

"Almost 1,000 trucks carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of food are in Egypt ready to move," he added.

1750 GMT –– Two babies die of malnutrition in northern Gaza amid Israeli siege

Two babies died of malnutrition in northern Gaza amid an Israeli blockade, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave said.

The infants lost their lives at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, the ministry added in a statement.

"Dehydration and malnutrition threaten the lives of thousands of children and pregnant women in the Gaza Strip," the ministry warned.

It appealed to international institutions to conduct a thorough medical assessment in shelter centres to identify and treat people affected by drought and malnutrition "to avert a humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

"UN agencies have ethical and functional responsibilities to protect children and women, and to provide all means of survival from the famine striking the Gaza Strip,'' the statement said.

1744 GMT –– Yemen's Houthis deny Israeli claims they targeted underwater communications cables

Yemen’s Houthis dismissed Israeli allegations that they had targeted submarine communications cables in the Red Sea.

Israeli financial daily Globes reported that four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have been taken out of commission due to Houthi attacks.

The Houthi-run Communications Ministry said the Yemeni group is committed "to ensuring the safety of all communication cables and their services." It pledged to facilitate the repair and maintenance of the cables upon acquiring necessary permits from Houthi-run authorities.

1740 GMT –– US airman becomes 'immortal' for self-immolation Gaza protest: Hamas

Hamas said a US airman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington would "remain immortal" for his shocking anti-war protest.

Footage of the self-immolation was widely shared online, and the Palestinian resistance group said it was "an expression of the growing state of anger among the American people" over the Israeli war on Gaza.

The airman "will remain immortal in the memory of our Palestinian people and the free people of the world, and a symbol of the spirit of global human solidarity with our people and their just cause," Hamas said in a statement.

In the footage of Sunday's protest, the military fatigues-wearing man declares he will "not be complicit in genocide" before dousing himself in liquid, lighting himself on fire and yelling "Free Palestine!" until he collapses. His death was announced on Monday.

1725 GMT –– 'I'm a Zionist,' says Biden, calls for peace efforts in Gaza

President Joe Biden has reiterated that he is a Zionist and said Israel must take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.

"You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist. I'm a Zionist. Where there's no Israel, there's not a Jew in the world to be safe," Biden said on an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on NBC late Monday.

"But here's the deal. They also have to take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians who are being used as pawns by Hamas," he said.

1542 GMT –– US announces $53M in new Palestinian aid, urges access

The United States announced another $53 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians as the US aid chief pleaded for protections to relief workers in war-ravaged Gaza.

Announcing the aid in a video from Jordan, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the new assistance "has to reach people in need." "The aid workers who on the ground in Gaza are risking their lives to get food to people in desperate, desperate need –– those aid workers have to be protected," she said.

"They have to know they can do their jobs without being shot at and killed," she said, without naming either Israel or Hamas, which controls Gaza.

1511 GMT –– Israeli army kills four Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed four Palestinians in the occupied northern West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry has said.

Witnesses told Anadolu news agency that Israeli forces raided Tubas and the Al Faraa refugee camp and clashed with Palestinians.

Three people were killed and three others wounded by Israeli gunfire at the refugee camp, the ministry said. Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near the town of Al Sawahra in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

1509 GMT –– France denounces Israeli minister over illegal settlements

France termed “unacceptable” remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the approval of plans to construct 3,300 new housing units in several illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"France reiterates its condemnation of the settlement policy, illegal under international law, and once again calls on the Israeli authorities to refrain from any new project to create or expand settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Israel’s ongoing policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories are akin to colonisation.

"Continuing colonisation is incompatible with the creation of a viable and contiguous Palestinian state. In addition to being a major obstacle to lasting peace, this policy is also a source of violence and tension on the ground," the statement read.

1452 GMT –– Israeli army, domestic security service warn Al Aqsa Mosque curbs in Ramadan to fuel tensions

The Israeli army and domestic security service Shin Bet have warned that restrictions on Palestinians’ entry to the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will fuel tensions, Israeli local media reported.

"The army and Shin Bet want to re-discuss the issue with (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, in an attempt to change his position," Israeli Army Radio said.

1418 GMT –– Israel: 13 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting

The Israeli military said that 13 more soldiers had been injured in clashes in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,421 soldiers had been wounded since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27. According to military figures, at least 580 soldiers have been killed and 2,981 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.

1414 GMT –– European diplomatic missions slam Israeli demolitions in occupied Palestine territories

Diplomatic missions of numerous EU members in Jerusalem and Ramallah slammed ongoing Israeli demolitions in the occupied Palestine territories.

Citing the EU spokesperson’s remarks from earlier this month, diplomatic representatives of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden condemned the demolition of community leader Fakhri Abu Diab's home in Bustan, occupied East Jerusalem.

1411 GMT –– Israel's aggression in Gaza 'beyond any cruelty I've seen': Norwegian physician

The effects of Israeli aggression and blockades in Gaza are "beyond any cruelty" he has ever seen, even as a doctor of emergency medicine, said a prominent Norwegian physician and humanitarian activist.

"For me, it is enough to see how the Israeli occupation army are starving, thirsting, freezing, bombing, maiming the Palestinian people in Gaza. For me, this is a war crime,” said Dr. Mads Gilbert, head of the emergency medicine department at the University Hospital of North Norway, in Istanbul to attend a symposium on Palestine organized by Ibn Haldun University.

“For me, this is beyond any cruelty that I have seen in my life because it is much more than just the military advances," said Gilbert.

"It is a punishment of the whole people, which is collective punishment, which is illegal,” he stressed. “It's an attack on the civilian population, the women, the children, the elders, all those not carrying weapons, which is illegal. And it is an all-out war against the Palestinian health care system, which is against international law.”

1410 GMT –– Qatar's emir to discuss Gaza with Macron during a state visit to France

Qatar’s emir begins a state visit to France as his country plays a key role in ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is to meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace.

The meeting comes as negotiators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar have been working to broker a ceasefire deal in which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds in exchange for Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in the fighting.

1357 GMT –– Egypt air drops humanitarian aid in central, northern Gaza

Egyptian air forces carried out an airdrop of humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to local media.

The airdrop was conducted in cooperation with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said state-run Al Qahera News, citing high-level sources. It said 10 tonnes of aid supplies were dropped in northern Gaza.

"Some 45 tonnes of Egyptian humanitarian aid were dropped in the northern and central Gaza, with the participation of the UAE and Jordan," it said.

Egypt "intensifies its efforts by land and air to relieve the stricken areas in the northern Gaza Strip and supply them with urgent aid," said Al Qahera News. It said Egypt plans to air drop 50 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid in northern and central Gaza, without providing further details.

1342 GMT –– UN peacekeeping force urges Lebanon's Hezbollah, Israel to halt hostilities

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called on Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah to cease hostilities to prevent further escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

In a statement, UNIFIL said a "concerning shift" was reported in exchanges of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"This conflict has already claimed too many lives and caused significant damage to houses and public infrastructure," the peacekeeping force said. "It has jeopardised the livelihoods and changed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line. Yet we now see an expansion and intensification of strikes," it added.

1328 GMT –– Israel 'systematically' blocking Gaza aid access: UN

Israeli forces are "systematically" blocking access to people in need in Gaza, complicating the task of delivering aid in what has become a lawless war zone, the UN said.

It has become nearly impossible to carry out medical evacuations and aid deliveries in northern Gaza and increasingly difficult in the south, said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA.

All planned aid convoys into the north have been denied by Israeli authorities in recent weeks, with the last allowed in on January 23, according to the World Health Organization. Making matters worse, even convoys cleared in advance with Israeli authorities have repeatedly been blocked or come under fire.

1327 GMT –– Egypt, Iran warn against expanding Gaza conflict

Egypt and Iran warned of the risks of expanding the conflict in the Middle East amid an Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment (HLS) of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

"Egypt is deeply worried about the expansion of the conflict in the region, which portends serious consequences for the security and stability of a number of Arab countries," an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement quoted Shoukry as saying during the meeting.

"The complexity of the region’s crises casts a shadow over stability for all peoples of the region," he added.

1316 GMT –– 'Unacceptable security conditions' in Gaza for aid delivery: UN

The recent medical evacuation at Al Amal hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis marks "unacceptable security conditions" for humanitarian aid delivery, the UN Humanitarian Country Team in Palestine said.

"Despite prior coordination for all staff members and vehicles with the Israeli side, the Israeli forces blocked the WHO-led convoy for many hours the moment it left the hospital. The Israeli military forced patients and staff out of ambulances and stripped all paramedics of their clothes," the statement said.

It added that three Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) paramedics were subsequently detained, "although their personal details had been shared with the Israeli forces in advance," while the rest of the convoy stayed in place for "over seven hours."

1231 GMT –– Gaza aid must be doubled to stem crisis: Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah has said that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be doubled to prevent a deterioration in a hunger crisis affecting over two million people.

The monarch was quoted by state media as telling visiting USAID chief Samantha Power that the international community had to put more pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on the flow of food into the territory.

Jordan is urging its Western allies to lobby Israel to boost the quantities of aid coming from the kingdom via Kerem Shalom on the border of Egypt, Israel and Gaza, beyond the existing Rafah crossing, officials say.

