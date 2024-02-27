A solemn vigil, suffused with a sense of mourning and reflection, has unfolded outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of US capital, Washington DC. The occasion: to honour the life and mourn the death of Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old US Airman, who immolated himself on Sunday in front of the embassy to protest Israel's "genocide" in Gaza.

Bushnell's fiery protest, seen as a harrowing act of defiance against the relentless atrocities inflicted upon besieged population of Gaza, has struck a deep chord with many across the US and around the globe.

The hashtag #AaronBushnell remained the most popular trend on X, formerly Twitter, with an astounding one million posts by Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Bushnell began a Twitch livestream and walked toward the Israeli embassy with an insulated water bottle full of flammable fluid.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," he said in the video. "I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

As news of his death from severe burning reverberated far and wide, impassioned discussions were ignited about the moral complexities of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, the US role in arming Tel Aviv, and an individual's capacity to confront injustice, even at great personal cost.

Against the backdrop of the Israeli embassy's stern architecture, Monday's vigil took shape with a gathering of diverse voices united by a shared sense of grief and solidarity.

Veterans stood shoulder to shoulder with students, activists with ordinary citizens, all drawn together by a common belief in the righteousness of Bushnell's cause.

Candles flickered in the gathering dusk, casting long shadows across the faces of those assembled, as they held aloft placards emblazoned with Bushnell's final plea: "Free Palestine."

'My heart breaks for Aaron'

Yet, amidst the solemnity, there was also a palpable undercurrent of defiance — a refusal to be silenced in the face of injustice.

Sarah, a college student who had come to pay her respects and gave her first name only, spoke of the profound impact Bushnell's death had on her own sense of purpose.