Emergency crews have responded after a letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former president and GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

A person familiar with the matter said on Monday that results on the substance were inconclusive, but officials do not believe it was deadly.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details of the letter, which The Daily Beast first reported.

Trump Jr opened the letter, which also contained a death threat, in his home office, and emergency responders wearing hazmat suits responded.

Jupiter police said the investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which said it was working with the Secret Service but didn't have any further details.

Trump Jr is one of his father's top campaign surrogates, frequently headlining events and appearing in interviews on his behalf.

Previous threatening letters to Trump's family