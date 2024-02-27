TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan meets Mexican counterpart Barcena in Mexico
Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues as well as migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism, Turkish diplomatic sources say.
Turkish FM Fidan meets Mexican counterpart Barcena in Mexico
Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 27, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra met in Mexico for talks.

Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defence and cultural issues on Monday. Migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The situation in Gaza, the Ukraine war and developments in Central America were evaluated.

The ministers discussed steps that could be taken in areas such as culture, academia and youth to improve cooperation within the scope of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, the sources said.

Preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-Mexico Joint Economic Commission and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) work in Mexico regarding technical assistance were also discussed.

RelatedVenezuela's Maduro describes his meeting with Turkish FM "excellent"
RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic talks

Separately, Fidan also met Marcela Guerra Castillo, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mexico were established in 1927. Mexico became Türkiye’s second strategic partner in Latin American and Caribbean region in 2013.

RelatedTürkiye praises Venezuela's stance against injustice in Palestine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief