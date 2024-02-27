WORLD
2 MIN READ
Riyadh denies reports that Saudi minister met with Israeli official
Israeli media had claimed that Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Barkat met with Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of WTO session in Abu Dhabi.
Riyadh denies reports that Saudi minister met with Israeli official
Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm position on the Palestinian issue and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression,/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024

Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi met with an Israeli official.

The kingdom's state news agency SPA quoted an unnamed Saudi official on Monday as saying that the Israeli minister introduced himself to Al-Qasabi while standing with his Nigerian counterpart at the opening of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, without Al-Qasabi having prior knowledge of the person who came to greet him.

The unnamed official reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm position on the Palestinian issue and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression, SPA reported.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media, including public broadcaster KAN, said Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met with Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of a WTO session in Abu Dhabi.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

RelatedIsrael, Saudi ministers meet at WTO summit in UAE
SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace