TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Turkish security forces neutralise terrorist Emine Seyid Ahmed in a pinpoint operation carried out in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria.
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Ahmed, said to be responsible for procurement and use of missiles for the terror group, gave orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 27, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" the YPG-YPJ terror group's so-called ringleader in northern Syria, security sources have said.

Emine Seyid Ahmed was apprehended in a precisely executed operation conducted in the city of Qamishli on Tuesday. Having affiliations with a terrorist organisation since 2011, she was identified as the mastermind behind activities directed against Turkish security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ahmed, alleged to be responsible for procuring and using missiles for the terror group, issued orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat.

RECOMMENDED

It was determined that the terrorist also gave orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedTürkiye hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, 'neutralises' four terrorists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace