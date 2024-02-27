The US aims to become a major manufacturer of leading-edge logic chips by the end of this decade, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said.

"We anticipate that our investments in leading-edge logic chip manufacturing will put us on track to produce roughly 20 percent of the world’s leading-edge logic chips by 2030, up from the zero percent we produce today," Raimondo said during her speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"In addition to leading-edge logic, leading-edge memory is a critical input for AI systems. Our objective is to onshore cost-competitive leading-edge memory at scale here in the US," she added.

Leading-edge logic chips are used in technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

"In fact, I believe the US can be home to the entire silicon supply chain for the production of leading-edge chips from polysilicon production to wafer manufacturing to fabrication to advanced packaging," Raimondo said.