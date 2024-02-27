New Zealand's Maori Health Authority will be shut down by June 20, the health minister has said, as the centre-right government winds back the Indigenous policies of previous governments.

Minister of Health Shane Reti said on Tuesday the Maori Health Authority will be absorbed by the national health system.

"Transferring its roles into the public health system means the health system keeps the expertise it needs to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders including Maori," Reti said in a statement.

The Maori Health Authority, or Te Aka Whai Ora, was established in 2022 to improve the health outcomes of the Maori, which lag the broader population.

Maori make up 17 percent of the country's population.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's centre-right coalition, which took office in October, has promised to undo policies of previous governments, particularly those promoting the official use of the Maori language and seeking to enhance Indigenous living standards and rights.

The move is seen by many Indigenous groups as undermining their rights and status and has sparked protests. Luxon says his policy is aimed at giving all New Zealanders equal rights.

It was recommended by a permanent commission, known as the Waitangi Tribunal, which has been hearing claims from Maori since the 1970s and suggesting redress where necessary.