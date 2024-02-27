Iconic Palestinian artist Fathi Ghaben – who documented the Palestinian resistance with bold, colourful strokes – passed away at the age of 77 in Gaza after Israeli authorities denied him permission to leave the besieged enclave for medical treatment he urgently required.

Ghaben was reported to be suffering from chest and lung problems, and the smoke and dust-filled air in the ravaged enclave led to the swift deterioration of his health condition.

That his death came amid the brutal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, makes him yet another victim in Israel’s genocidal military campaign against Palestinians.

But Ghaben’s body of work will ensure that he will continue to inspire the resistance long after his death.

Ghaben's artwork, created amid the challenging conditions of occupation and scarce resources, portrays the everyday resistance of his people, adorning walls throughout the occupied lands of Palestine.

"My paintings are not filled with smiles; they are not loud, flashy or without a deep thought. I draw the national Palestinian issues and the reality of the Palestinian struggle," the artist once said.

He lived his life in a tent and died in a tent, the Palestinian Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif said in a poignant tribute to the artist.

Yet, his artistic presence transcended tents and even borders.

Who was Fathi Ghaben

Born in Gaza's northeast Harbia village in 1947, when the Nakba was around the corner, Ghaben and his family experienced displacement numerous times due to Israeli occupation.

His family was among the 750,000 Palestinians forcibly expelled, finding themselves in Gaza. Ghaben spent most of his life at the Jabalia refugee camp.

Fathi left primary school at 15 and sold newspapers to support his family. Even from a young age, he used his artistic talents to earn a living, crafting small stories for children.

Recalling his life before the 1967 war – which brought the Israeli occupation - he described it as "very poor but harmonious and dignified".

Amid two Intifadas, he was initially compelled to work in Israel to support his family and eventually transitioned to full-time painting as his talent started to blossom.

Though he created commercial artwork to sustain his impoverished family, he believed art should not be a money-making proposition.

After he managed to purchase a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, his paintings increasingly reflected the pain and suffering of his nation, he recalled.

The artist worked at the Al Naser Islamic school for 13 years and gave private art lessons to students. He faced difficulty purchasing paints and tools due to poverty and minimal resources under siege.

In an interview, he expressed frustration, stating that life's necessities have overshadowed his artistic ambitions. "I cannot afford paint and tools, so I cannot fully engage in my art, and the children need food on the table daily—it's a big dilemma," he said.