Thousands of ancient coins seized in France to be repatriated to Türkiye
A three-year investigation dismantles an artefact smuggling network between France and Türkiye, and Paris will return a total of 8,597 coins dating back to 6th century Anatolia to Ankara.
It is believed that the suspects sold more than 7,000 historical artefacts out of a total of 15,000 items, with an estimated value of €1.5 million ($1.6 million). /Photo: France Inter / Others
February 27, 2024

Over 8,500 ancient coins seized by French authorities following a three-year investigation are set to be returned to Türkiye, according to local media.

The move follows the dismantling of an artefact smuggling network by the French National Directorate of Intelligence and Customs Investigations, according to a report on a French website on Monday.

In a 2022 raid at a location in France, officials confiscated a total of 8,597 coins dating back to 6th century Anatolia.

The coins were discovered hidden in boxes in various parts of the house.

It is believed that the suspects sold more than 7,000 historical artefacts out of a total of 15,000 items, with an estimated value of €1.5 million ($1.6 million).

The organisers of the smuggling networks have been apprehended in Türkiye, while the suspects captured in France during the raid will face trial.

According to the report, the ancient artefacts seized by French authorities will be repatriated to Türkiye through diplomatic channels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
